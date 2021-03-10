The Fitchburg Star sent questionnaires to Jim Wheeler, the candidate for a two-year term as alder for the District 4, Seat 7 in the City of Fitchburg.
All city candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. They were also allowed to skip two questions.
Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements.
Name: Jim Wheeler
Age: 58
Family: Married, 2 sons aged 19 and 23
Originally from: Philadelphia, PA
Lived in Fitchburg since: 1999
Education: BS Behavioral Science and Law, University of Wisconsin Madison; Graduate Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command
Occupation: Retired from Law Enforcement
Employer/job title: City of Madison Police Department/Captain
Political experience: Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission
Other notable affiliations: United Way Board of Directors
Essay questions
Why are you running for alder, and why should people vote for you?
I want to be involved in addressing the various issues that arise as the city grows. I have spent my life serving the community and I want to continue to serve as a member of the city council. People should vote for me because I have 27 ½ years of municipal government experience including the municipal budget process, grant writing, public policy and emergency management.
What are the most important issues facing your district?
Ensuring smart development, fiscally sound budgeting, flooding in rural areas and the purchase of property development rights are important issues in my district.
What role can the city play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of our businesses as it relates to our recovery from COVID-19?
The city’s role should be to keep citizens updated on the latest information being disseminated by federal, state and county entities. The city must also promote compliance with directives coming from those entities. The city also should continue to work with businesses to determine what strategies can be used to help businesses survive during the economic consequences of the pandemic. The city’s decision to issue conditional use permits to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating for patrons is a good example of the city’s efforts to work with businesses.
What should be the most important traits of the city’s next administrator?
The most important traits of a city administrator should be ethical decision making, trustworthiness, problem solving and working well with people.
Should the city invest in community centers in highly populated areas of the city?
The city should invest in community centers as part of a comprehensive plan to revitalize neighborhoods and bring communities together. I believe that community centers can be an important part of a healthy and vibrant neighborhood.
City budgets have been tight over the last years. What should the city prioritize with its limited funds?
The city needs to prioritize providing basic services and maintaining infrastructure. This includes adequate funding for public safety and public works.
How can the city balance promoting development with the needs of the rural residents?
First and foremost, the city must be transparent regarding any development within the city. Rural residents must be a part of the process and their input must be respected.
If budgets and spending limits did not prevent it, what is one project you would champion to improve the quality of life in Fitchburg?
Affordable owner-occupied housing is an important component of a thriving city.
What is the best thing about Fitchburg?
The parks and bike paths.