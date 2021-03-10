Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening wind and rain. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.