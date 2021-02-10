The Fitchburg Star sent questionnaires to all three candidates for a two-year term as alder for the District 3, Seat 5 in the City of Fitchburg.
The candidates, Jay Allen, Nicholas (Nick) DiMiceli and Shawnicia Youmas are running for the seat currently filled by Ald. Sarah Schroeder, who has declined to run for re-election after a single term on the Common Council.
DiMiceli is a newcomer in the race, and has not held political office before. Allen is a former mayor and alder in Fitchburg, who also headed up the annual Fitchburg Days festival before it dissolved in 2019. Youmas has reportedly suspended her campaign, based on emails from two people with knowledge of her campaign, but is still on the ballot on Feb. 16.
Youmas was provided with a questionnaire and did not respond.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of two questions up to 100 words. They were also allowed to skip two questions.