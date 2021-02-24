2021 Fitchburg alder candidates

From left, Dorothy Krause, Dave Herbst, Julia Arata-Fratta, Steven Heller, Jay Allen and Shawnicia Youmas (not pictured because no photo has been submitted) will all participate in a candidate forum for their specific district in the first week of March.

The Fitchburg Star and FACTV will be hosting candidate forums next week for the upcoming spring Common Council elections.

Each forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and will be broadcast on the city’s website, as well as Facebook Live. District 1’s candidates, incumbent Dorothy Krause and Dave Herbst, will have their forum on Tuesday, March 2; District 2 candidates, incumbent Julia Arata-Fratta and Steven Heller, will be on Wednesday, March 3; and District 3 candidates Jay Allen and Shawnicia Youmas will be on Friday, March 5.

The forums will last approximately 90 minutes. Each candidate will get an opening and closing statement, and answer the same questions as their opponent. Opponents will have one minute for a rebuttal, if they choose, after both candidates have answered a question.

Questions from the audience will be read if there is time. Questions can be sent to moderator Kimberly Wethal at newseditor@wcinet.com, or posted in the comments on the Facebook Live stream during the show.

The Fitchburg Star will also host candidate forums for the Verona Area and Oregon School Districts’ board races. The VASD forum will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, and also be hosted in partnership with FACTV. The Oregon forum does not have a definitive date yet, and will be hosted in partnership with Oregon Community Access (OCA Media).

For more information about any upcoming spring election forums, email Wethal at newseditor@wcinet.com.

Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.​

