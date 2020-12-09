City of Fitchburg administrator Patrick Marsh has been put on administrative leave, mayor Aaron Richardson confirmed with the Star last week.
Richardson would not publicly state why the city put Marsh on leave, because he said the situation is a personnel matter. The leave comes a week after the Common Council unanimously authorized funds at its Tuesday, Nov. 24, meeting to move forward with hiring Riseling Group to do an external investigation of Marsh’s conduct. Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) advocated for the leave after the vote.
Gerhardt said that her top concern was the physical and mental health of city staff before and during the investigation.
“I think the staff of the City of Fitchburg, the residents of the City of Fitchburg and the reputation of the city really matter in this discussion,” she said. “I wish that the city would consider a suspension of the administrator in the lead-up into and during the investigation … ultimately this comes down to the mayor, and the mayor’s going to own this.”
The council spent an hour discussing the matter in closed session before voting. Alders asked for an independent investigation at a Wednesday, Nov. 11, Personnel Committee meeting.
The entire scope of the investigation is unknown, but the city launched it following the news of Marsh’s arrest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in late October. According to police reports, Marsh was allegedly involved in an incident where someone was injured in an altercation after he refused to wear a mask, and became frustrated with wait times at a restaurant.
Myrtle Beach Police referred charges of third-degree battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct for Marsh following the incident, and was due in Horry County Court Dec. 1 for the charges.
He told the Star in November that he trusted the judicial process and was looking forward to the matter being resolved.
Regardless of what entity conducts an investigation, its findings would be given to Richardson, who has the authority to discipline the city administrator. Richardson said he would consider the recommendations from human resources staff, and alder feedback.
Richardson can discipline the administrator by means of suspension or leave, but the council would need a majority vote on possible termination after a recommendation from the mayor, according to the administrator contract.