Fitchburg’s city administrator has resigned, rather than submitting to an investigation into his conduct at a South Carolina restaurant in October.
The draft separation agreement with Patrick Marsh after five years with the city was published in the Common Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting packet. The Common Council approved its terms by a vote of 6-0 after a 50-minute closed session, with Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) recusing herself and Ald. Joe Maldonado abstaining.
There was no discussion by any alders in open session prior to the vote.
Maldonado told the Star the following day he was not a fan of the options presented to the council in its closed session. Arata-Fratta offered no comment to the Star's question.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told the Star in a phone call Friday, Jan. 8, that Marsh chose to resign rather than go through the process of an independent investigation of his conduct, which the council had initiated after hearing the news of his arrest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in late October.
Marsh told the Star in a phone conversation on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that he had enjoyed his time as the administrator for the City of Fitchburg, but that it was time for him to move on.
Richardson told the Star he was hoping to have a timeline for the hiring process of a new administrator within the same week as the approval of the agreement. In the meantime, Richardson said, city finance director Misty Dodge and director of economic development Mike Zimmerman will work together to fill the city's top post.
The conditions of the voluntary resignation relieve Marsh of his contractual obligation of providing the city with 90 days’ notice of his departure effective Jan. 12 and pay him six months’ salary on a bi-weekly basis, totaling $76,667, as well as health insurance.
The agreement also prevents Marsh from obtaining future employment with the city and from making any slanderous, derogatory or disparaging statements about city employees or elected officials in the context of his employment or his separation. In return, Mayor Richardson and human resources department employees are prohibited from disparaging him based on his job performance, employment or separation from the city.
Richardson told the Star on Jan. 8, that the process for a voluntary resignation had been initiated by himself, Marsh and city attorney Valerie Zisman after the Common Council voted to conduct a third-party investigation into his conduct in November.
“We all agreed that the best thing for everyone involved is to just go our separate ways, and wish him the best of luck going forward,” Richardson said.
The altercation Marsh was reportedly involved in resulted in a person being injured after Marsh refused to wear a mask at a restaurant and became frustrated with wait times, according to police reports. Horry County has charged Marsh with third-degree battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, according to online court records.
Marsh told the Star in November he trusted the judicial process and was looking forward to the matter being resolved.
Marsh has been on administrative leave since at least December, after Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) advocated for Richardson to do so to protect city staff while the investigation was taking place.
Richardson told the Star on Jan. 8 the planned third-party investigation was intended to focus on additional behavior not directly related to the arrest, but he didn’t elaborate further.
While the city searches for a new administrator, Zimmerman will lead his department, as well as public works and planning and zoning and serve as the contact for alders to want to talk to city staff; Dodge will manage her department and assist in the management of all other departments and serve as the contact person for internal communications.