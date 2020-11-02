A Madison man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his daughter in July.
Travis M. Christianson, 44, of Madison, faces charges of intentional homicide and attempted homicide for allegedly killing his 13 year old daughter, a Savanna Oaks Middle School student, on July 30, according to online court records. Christianson stood mute while attorney Jessa Nicholson entered the not guilty plea.
During the preliminary hearing, Christianson’s case was bound over to a circuit court branch, according to online court records. A trial date has not been set.
Police arrested Christianson at his home on the 3000 block of Dorchester Way on Thursday, July 30. The state is pressing charges against Christianson for the murder of his daughter, as well as attempted first degree homicide after allegedly stabbing his wife Dawn on her arms after she returned from getting beer for him.
Both are felony charges, with the intentional homicide carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison.