The city has narrowed the scope of its Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative to focus more on youth programming, workforce development, food security and community building.
The Common Council unanimously approved the changes at its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting. The redefinition of funds removes arts and culture, environment and seniors from the focus areas.
“The current focus areas are generally ambiguous and not necessarily aligned with prominent needs in the Priority Neighborhoods,” a memo to the Council stated.
The city started its HNI grant program in 2017. In February 2020, the council made changes to the HNI program after the Freedom From Religion Foundation raised concerns about First Amendment violations. In that round of changes, the city removed school districts from eligibility and stated that any religious organizations are required to use city funds for purposes that do not promote religion either directly or indirectly.
The new changes approved by the Council on Jan. 12 also increase the maximum award t0 $15,000, up from the original $10,000 maximum. The increase in maximum award is connected to the amount of funding that the city has been giving out – when the HNI program first started, the city’s allocation to the program was $50,000; now, the city’s allocation is between $60,000-70,000.
The increased maximum would allow a similar number of grant applicants to receive funds.