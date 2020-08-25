The City of Fitchburg’s Biz Boost program has been amended to make more businesses eligible to apply for it.
Businesses who made less than $2.5 million in annual revenue in 2019 are now eligible to apply for the city’s Forward Fitchburg Biz Boost loan, city economic development director Michael Zimmerman wrote in an email to the Star. Previously, the revenue cap had been set at $1 million annually.
The Common Council approved the loan program at its May 26 meeting, allowing businesses to access loan funds at a 1% interest rate to use as they re-open or ramp up their operations after being closed or reduced to limited services during the state’s Safer at Home order, meant to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Applications will be due by 4:30 p.m. on the 15th of each money going until December. Funds are limited, with a business receiving no more than $10,000. Funds should be spent on specific things related to reopening, such as wages and salaries, mortgage payments, Personal Protection Equipment and cleaning supplies.
To be eligible, businesses must be locally owned with fewer than 25 employees, and those with 15 or fewer will be given priority. Businesses like taverns or bars that do not offer food service or are commission-based, non-profit or home-based are not eligible for funds.
For information about the loan program, email Zimmerman at michael.zimmerman@fitchburgwi.gov or Joyce Frey at joyce.frey@fitchburgwi.gov.