Unified Newspaper Group congratulates Bryann Bozeman on becoming its account executive for the Verona and Fitchburg areas, as well as western Madison.
Bozeman, who joined UNG as a customer relationship coordinator in August, succeeds Donna Larson, who has handled that territory for a decade. Larson is retiring Dec. 31 to spend more time with her husband at their lake house, golf, and finish her son's baby books.
Molly Gullickson joined UNG earlier in the month to train into the customer relationship coordinator role.
Bozeman, Gullickson and Stoughton/Oregon account executive Catherine Stang will work as a team to handle customer needs and discover opportunities to help businesses reach our readers both in the newspaper and through our websites, as well as marketing themselves through our digital partnerships.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bozeman’s opportunity to meet our many Verona and Fitchburg business owners has been limited. But she looks forward to participating in chamber and community events in both communities.
Bozeman, a Sun Prairie resident and Poynette native, formerly worked for nearly 15 years at Sleep Number, where she was a store manager. She enjoys spending as much time as possible with her two daughters (Daylin, 7, and Ellie, 5) and their two cats, Ringo and Rosie. When she happens to find a little extra time she can be found doing something creative, such as making jewelry, drawing or singing, or just being outside.
She can be reached at veronasales@wcinet.com.