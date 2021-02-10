When it’s available to me, where can I get vaccinated?

Much like the flu vaccine, there will be options for where people who are eligible based on the state’s ranked priority groups can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin has over 1,200 COVID-19 eligible vaccinators, including hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community-based sites.

For now, most healthcare providers are contacting people 65 and older, who became eligible on Jan. 25, according to health provider websites. In Madison, UW Health is notifying people 71 and older, and those 65 and older who are Black, Hispanic or Indigen – all ethnicities that have been harder hit by the pandemic and have been sickened at least at twice the rate of people who are white, according to data from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

SSM Health is focusing on 75 and older, and UnityPoint Health-Meriter has told its patients, “we will notify you,” when appropriate.