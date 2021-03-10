When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020, nobody quite knew how the illness would affect the world.
In Fitchburg, restaurants lost customers and revenue, and the city’s only movie theater closed, with the empty parking lot becoming a storage lot for McKee and Verona Road construction workers. Hotel room tax revenue has plummeted, with the city seeing one-fourth of the amount in October through December 2020, than it did over the same months in 2019.
For a year now, Fitchburg residents have not been able to peruse through the book shelves inside the public library, and many senior center regulars have only interacted with staff during drive-thru treat pick-ups.
Much of what brought life and excitement to the city, disappeared in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McKee Farms Park never opened its splash pad, which draws hundreds of people from both inside and outside of the city. The park also sat eerily quiet at times, with festivals and events such as Concerts at McKee, Festa Italia and Kids Building WI all pulling the plug last spring.
And regional mainstay events such as the Thanksgiving Berbee Derby and the Agora Art Fair, both of which typically fill East Cheryl Parkway with visitors each year, were postponed or canceled.
Those cancellations were good for the city in one way – with less events, there were less vehicles on the road, which allowed construction crews for McKee and Fish Hatchery Road projects to move faster during the Safer at Home mandate.
As of March 10, COVID-19 had infected just shy of 2,500 people in Fitchburg – approximately 8.5% of the city’s population – since the state started collecting the data on March 15, 2020. Of those that have been sickened in Fitchburg, 14 of them have lost their lives.
The month of December 2020 and early January was especially brutal for case numbers in Fitchburg – from Dec. 7-14, 104 people tested positive for the virus; a month later, in the week from Dec. 2 to Jan. 4, the positive cases found in that seven-day span had doubled to 214.
Now, amid the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, health entities and pharmacies, such as Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, are working to vaccinate as many people as they can through the doses they’re allocated. Experts know more about how the illness affects the body -- and mayor Aaron Richardson and city economic development director Mike Zimmerman each told the Star they are cautiously optimistic about the city’s post-pandemic recovery.
Richardson said the ways in which City of Fitchburg employees and alders came together to navigate the health crisis provide reasons to have a positive outlook about that recovery. Zimmerman, who is also one of two acting city administrators in addition to his economic development role, said the innovative ways that city businesses quickly pivoted amid the pandemic’s economic fallout have shaped that same outlook for him.
Getting to that place of optimism has not been easy, both Richardson and Zimmerman said, as they both had to come to grips COVID-19’s disruptive impact in the weeks following March 11, 2020.
As mayor, Richardson said one of the first questions he asked himself in March 2020 was how he could keep city staff and the general public safe.
That started with sweeping closures of all city buildings on March 24, 2020, including the Fitchburg Public Library, Fitchburg Senior Center, and City Hall. Then, the city’s first responders found themselves in a pinch for supplies. Fitch-Rona EMS and the fire department put out calls for personal protective equipment, including masks, patient gowns and face shields.
“It was this ominous feeling,” Richardson said.
Then, Richardson said staff had to figure out how to use Zoom software for the first time to conduct virtual meetings and work from home.
City staff also had to help residents navigate how and where to vote, with social distancing requirements in place in polling places. Richardson said the city was able to keep all four of its polling places open through last year’s elections – at one point, city clerk Tracy Oldenburg proposed consolidating the August election operations into a singular polling location because of an election worker shortage.
That proposal was unpopular – and prompted enough people to volunteer to keep all four polling places open.
As of March 2021, almost all city services are operating with staff working from home, with the exception of the police, fire and recreation departments, Richardson said. And with vaccines on the horizon, as well as declining COVID-19 cases, he’s hoping the city hall will slowly reopen come April.
For Zimmerman, seeing the city’s economic struggles in March 2020 meant immediately getting to work with the Fitchburg Chamber of Commerce to help businesses weather the pandemic.
Zimmerman and Chamber staff disseminated information about evolving public health orders, as well state and federal resources providing financial relief. And in September 2020, the Common Council amended its Biz Boost program, allowing businesses that made less than $2.5 million in annual revenue in 2019 to apply for the Forward Fitchburg Biz Boost loan.
Zimmerman said looking back, he’s observed a “tale of two economies,” in the city throughout the last year.
On one side, city restaurants, theatres and hotels endured “significant losses of revenue.” In particular, he pointed to how manufacturer Sub Zero laid off almost all of its workforce at the pandemic’s start, New Vision Theatre closed its Fitchburg location and establishments like Yahara Bay Distillery went dark at the time. Zimmerman said the city’s room tax, which the municipality imposes on its hotels to help fund tourism marketing and promotions, decreased by 62%.
But on the other side, Zimmerman said he saw how some of those same businesses pivoted to stay afloat -- his source of hope for the future. Restaurants turned to online menus and curbside pickup. He noted that Yahara Bay Distillery started manufacturing hand sanitizer in addition to its usual spirits. Retail establishments invested more into e-commerce ventures. Biotech giant Promega worked on the frontlines to supply products needed for COVID-19 tests. Zimmerman said he also observed how businesses like Fitchburg Family Pharmacy shifted gears to offer those same tests -- and now vaccines.
That demonstrated how “resilient” Fitchburg businesses have been during the economic downturn, Zimmerman said.
Despite that perseverance, Richardson said he has learned to air on the side of caution as a mayor when it comes to his optimism about the city’s recovery.
“It seems like we are trending the right way,” he said. “But that could change next week.”