Fitch-Rona EMS has added three transport ventilators to its equipment to help with COVID-19 cases and other people experiencing respiratory distress.
In October, the multi-jurisdictional department became the only 911 service in Dane County to receive the ventilators, which help patients breathe by mechanically bringing oxygen into their lungs through a tube that is inserted in their throat.
Each of the three front-line services ambulances -- two in Fitchburg and one in Verona -- will have a transport ventilator inside.
Previously, the team used a bag valve mask, which is a piece of equipment that requires a person to manually squeeze a bag every six to eight seconds and thrust air into someone's lungs. And although first responders will still start with the bag valve masks method, the new transport ventilators free-up a first responder and allow a consistent airflow to the patient, Fitch-Rona EMS chief Patrick Anderson said.
The 15 pound shoebox-size ventilators are programmed to control the timing of airflow and the volume of air delivered to a patient.
“That is what (the ventilator) does: It doesn’t get distracted; it will breathe routinely,” he said.
He added that because COVID-19 is airborne, it is important for first responders to stay as far away from patients' heads as possible.
“Anything we can do to get farther away from a patient's airway is better,” he said. “There is also antimicrobial and antiviral tubing.”
The department has considered purchasing the transport ventilators for years but was able to use $33,000 of funding through the The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, to purchase, Anderson said.
On average, two or three patients a month require the use of a ventilator, Anderson said, and although that is not a huge demand -- the department will be able to loan the equipment to hospitals or clinics in crisis situations.
The national shortage of ventilators caused a six-month delay in the delivery of the equipment, Anderson added. Anderson said that while there is still a shortage for the disposable equipment that is used with the ventilators, such as tubing, he thinks the department won’t run out anytime soon.