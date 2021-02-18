A singular vote in the spring primary was the difference between advancing on to the April election for a City of Fitchburg alder seat.
Unofficial vote tallies from the Tuesday, Feb. 16, election showed just a handful of votes separated the three candidates in the District 3 runoff – Jay Allen, Nick DiMiceli and Shawnicia Youmas – with Allen squeaking out the first place spot with 192 votes, and Youmas taking second place with 185 votes, one more than DiMiceli’s 184. Four votes were cast for write-in candidates.
Other races on the ballot included an Oregon School District board seat and a state-wide election for the Department of Public Instruction superintendent post.
In an email to the Star on Feb. 18, Youmas said she still does not plan to actively campaign for the District 3 seat, but will accept it if elected in April. Earlier last month, Ald. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1), who encouraged Youmas to run, told the Star that Youmas rethought the commitment of the race and the seat, particularly in light of having a primary.
State statute allows candidates to request a recount paid for by the municipality, should the difference between candidates be less than 40 votes in a race with fewer than 4,000 votes cast. District 3 had 582 votes cast in the primary.
The Star has sent a request for comment through email to both Allen and DiMiceli and has yet to hear back as of Thursday, Feb. 18.
The deadline to request a recount is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Other races featured on Fitchburg voters’ ballots weren’t nearly as close. School board candidates Josh King and Mary Lokuta will move on to the April general election to replace current school board president Steve Zach, defeating fellow challengers Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger. Lokuta came in first place with 1,379 votes across the district, with King in second with 615; in Fitchburg, Lokuta received 165 votes to King’s 58.
Pollock came in third overall with 446 votes, but was the second choice among Fitchburg residents with 75 votes. Zitzelsberger came in fourth both in Fitchburg and overall, with 25 votes to add to his overall 121.
Residents in the Districts 3 and 4 who also live in the Oregon School District were able to vote in a four-way race for an Area I seat on the school board. While the candidate for that seat is required to live in the Village of Oregon, anyone within district boundaries is able to vote for their preferred candidate for the seat. All Fitchburg residents were able to vote for their preference in the state superintendent race.
For state superintendent, candidates Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr advanced, each receiving just more than a quarter of the vote from across the state. Fitchburg residents picked Underly as their first choice with 722 votes, but had another candidate, Sheila Briggs, as their second choice with 666 votes.
Underly has been the superintendent of Pecatonica School District located in Blanchardville, for six years, and has worked as a teacher and administrator in the public schools system since 1999, according to her website. Kerr, a four-decade educator, was most recently the superintendent of Brown Deer Schools for 13 years, leaving the district in June 2020.
All vote tallies are considered unofficial until the Wisconsin Elections Commission certifies the results. Votes are certified three separate times during each election, starting with the municipality and then the county before moving on to the state.