All Wisconsin residents ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
In a news release published Monday, April 5, state Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said she was excited to make anyone age 16 and older eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination a month earlier than the department anticipated making them available to the general public.
The demand for vaccines will continue to outpace the supply, the release said, but increasing the number of people eligible allows providers to continue with the pace of vaccination and schedule appointments for those interested.
“It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Timberlake said in the release.
Vaccine providers are still being encouraged to prioritize people who were previously eligible, such as those who are public-facing essential workers or have medical conditions that make contracting COVID-19 more dangerous.
According to the department’s website, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine series is the only inoculation authorized for use in people ages 16 and 17; the other two vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only been given Emergency Use Authorization for people ages 18 and older.
All vaccinations continue to be done by appointment only, and each provider is in charge of managing its own appointment schedule. To view the state’s vaccine locator map, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.