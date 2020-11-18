Two City of Fitchburg recreation department employees' jobs are at risk because of decreased revenue from COVID-19 cancellations – and city alders are asking staff to look into ways to save them.
During the Wednesday, Nov. 11, personnel meeting, Alds. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1), Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) and Tom Clauder (D-4) requested that city staff look through the city’s finances to see if there was a way to pay Chad Sigl, the recreation director who had been with the city for 12 years, and assistant Austin Coss, who joined the city within the last year, after Dec. 31.
Recreation fees coming from summer sports and fitness programming funded Sigl and Coss’ paychecks. But much of those funds dried up as the city was forced to cancel activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recreation department, which relies mostly on external funding from rental and registration fees, brought in $165,227 in 2019 and more than $190,000 each year in 2017 and 2018.
Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds directed toward the city could also help fill the funding gap for Sigl and Coss’ positions, city administrator Patrick Marsh told the alders. But whether funding comes in 2021 is completely out of the city’s control.
“If we got the same amount of CARES funding that we got this year … we would keep both of those individuals in their current positions,” he said.
In the absence of recreation programs this year, Sigl and Coss have helped with parks maintenance and public works. But as of Jan. 1, Coss would be laid off and Sigl would have the option of switching to the public works department until COVID-19 was under control. For Sigl, that would result in a pay cut of more than 50% of his current salary, city human resources director Sarah Olson said.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told alders that having a recreation department is important to him and that he wants to bring back programming as soon as possible.
The city needs the recreation assistant role, Richardson added, so he doesn’t want to completely eliminate it and instead keep the lay-off for as short as possible.
“When I was putting our budget for 2021 together a couple of months ago, our hope was that COVID-19 would be getting better by now, and we could start doing rec programs soon, and it wouldn’t be a problem,” he said. “Obviously that’s not happening, and COVID-19’s getting worse.”
Clauder expressed irritation at the announcement’s timing – the personnel committee was held less than 18 hours after the conclusion of the budget hearing and approval process. He also voiced annoyance at how city staff didn’t bring forward the impending layoff and job change before then.
“For God’s sake, why didn’t we know about this before now … why didn’t somebody bring this up to us and say, ‘hey, we may have to lay off people’,” he said. “Now I’m sitting here and I’m kind of frustrated, and damn it, we just passed a budget last night and (the ink’s) not dry … I don’t mean to be too strong, but it’s hard to swallow.”
The parks and finance committees will have a chance to review the employment statuses before it goes to the Common Council later this month.