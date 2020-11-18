Alders on the City of Fitchburg’s personnel committee have asked for an independent investigation into city administrator Patrick Marsh’s conduct following his arrest last month at a South Carolina restaurant.
During the Wednesday, Nov. 11, meeting, Alds. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1), Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) and Tom Clauder (D-4) seemed to agree that an outside party should perform an investigation into Marsh’s conduct, instead of having it completed internally.
According to a police incident report from Oct. 23, City of Myrtle Beach police arrested Marsh at Damon’s bar and restaurant after he allegedly engaged in a fight over not wanting to wear a mask, in addition to a long wait time for a table. Marsh was charged with battery and assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after a fight ensued where one person was cut on their forehead.
A judge has not ruled on the charges against Marsh, who will travel back to South Carolina in December to appear in Horry County Court. Marsh told the Star last week that he was trustful in the judicial processes and was looking forward to the matter being resolved.
Following the news of the arrest, mayor Aaron Richardson said the city’s Human Resources department was planning an investigation into Marsh’s conduct. Richardson also said he was looking to have a Code of Conduct drafted for the city department heads, the mayor and members of the Common Council to create expectations for behavior.
City human resources director Sarah Olson told alders during the committee meeting the details on how that investigation is conducted still have to be ironed out, as her staff was considering whether it should be done internally or by a third party or another municipality.
Regardless of what entity conducts an investigation, its findings would be given to Richardson, who has the authority to discipline the city administrator. Richardson said he would consider the recommendations from human resources staff, as well as feedback from alders.
“It’s not a team decision … but I might ask some people what they think on the direction I’m heading,” he said.
According to the administrator contract, the council would need a majority vote on possible termination after a recommendation from the mayor.
Clauder said he’d like to make a “clean cut” with the investigation, and prevent any city employees, including human resources and the city attorney, from investigating their own boss’ conduct. Krause and Gerhardt agreed, both saying they felt it wasn’t appropriate for anyone in the city to be involved in the process.
Gerhardt asked Olson if the reputation of the city could be taken into consideration with the investigation and any potential reprimand that follows.
“In my mind, the mayor, the council, the city administrator and the two chiefs are the faces of the city,” she said. “Because of the high-profile nature of those positions, I do think the reputation of the city is a factor.”
Richardson said that while he would take that into consideration, giving reprimand on that reason alone would be walking a thin line because there is currently no code of conduct that non-police or fire department employees are beholden to.
“I think the challenging thing is that because those things aren’t in handbooks and guidelines and codes of conduct, it’s hard – and possibly illegal, I’m not an HR expert – to possibly use those as a major factor,” he said.
Clauder said that like it or not, all city employees need to be aware that people will associate them with the city even when they’re not acting in an official capacity for the city.
“It’s the life we live,” he said. “Be aware, when you’re elected or work for the city, it goes with you wherever you go.”