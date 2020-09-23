Third time’s the charm.
After bringing up relocating the District 1 polling place at every Common Council meeting since late August, alders changed the polling location for the Nov. 3 presidential election at their Tuesday, Sept. 22, meeting.
It will now be at the site of Little John’s pay-what-you-can restaurant, currently the empty A-1 Furniture store at 5302 Verona Road.
District 1 Alds. Dorothy Krause and Joe Maldonado have been insistent on relocating the district’s polling place from its current location at Fire Station No. 1 on Marketplace Drive, which is outside of the district and requires residents to cross one or two busy thoroughfares to get there.
“We have been proactive, and our partners have been proactive – let’s honor the work that they’ve put in to be able to make this happen,” Maldonado said. “Timing isn’t an excuse if we’ve been the reason that there’s been a delay.”
Alders voted 6-2 to approve the new polling location. Alds. Sarah Schroeder (Dist. 3) and Tom Clauder (D-4) voted against, citing issues like Little John’s not having the lease signed by the time of the vote, and not having internet currently working in the building. While Little John’s representative Adam Haen reassured alders that the lease would be signed within the week and internet service would be running within two, neither felt comfortable approving the move.
The majority of the other alders all spoke in favor of moving the polling location as a way of reducing voter disenfranchisement for what many alders called a “high-stakes” election. Ald. Shannon Strassman (D-3) was the only alder who stayed quiet during the discussion before voting in favor.
The polling location would only be valid for the Nov. 3 election, as of the vote last night. Both Haen and business partner Dave Heide, as well as the current owner of the building, had provided the city permission to use it for the November election, but beyond that, permission must be given again from the lease holder.
The council had tried to change the polling place during the Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 meetings, to no avail. The first attempt was not allowed to pass because the measure proposed by Krause to move the polling place to Redeemer City Church did not include the required budget amendment.
Another hiccup in that initial plan to move the polling location was that the city and alders had not worked on it together – only after the resolution was proposed did city staff and election officials go look at Redeemer City’s space, which was found to not be large enough for the amount of social distancing required at a polling location during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second attempt, brought forward at the Sept. 8 meeting, would have split the District 1 polling location into two and would have had residents east of Verona Road share with City of Madison residents at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, but county election officials shot the proposal down, stating staff needed months in advance to plan for the logistics of a split polling location, rather than just weeks.
Prior to the discussion at the Sept. 22 meeting, city clerk Tracy Oldenburg laid out some of the concerns she had with the location, which included lease and internet issues, as well as creating voter confusion over a changed polling place. Oldenburg said she was in favor of waiting until the city received updated information from the 2020 Census and did its redistricting before changing the polling place.
“I’m very concerned about the fact that we’re only talking about the November election, and we’re talking about the November election with 39, 40 some-days prior to it taking place,” she said.
Maldonado said that the discussion about polling locations has been going on since June, when it was proposed to consolidate polling locations for the August primary election due to a lack of poll workers. It turned out that consolidation wasn’t necessary after people stepped up to work at the polls, but at that time, Maldonado said, alders had voiced support for changing the polling place in November.
“We have had a lot of time to be able to work on this,” he said. “I think we could have done this in a lot more timely of a fashion, seeking out these places early, and very soon, after the actual discussion.”
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (D-2) said that despite the challenges posed by the location at Little John’s, it was more important to reduce voter disenfranchisement.
“I’m very confident we can work through any of these logistical issues,” she said. “Maybe this isn’t convenient to change, and maybe it’s not the perfect scenario. But if we do not change this, what we’re doing is we’re guaranteeing that people will be disenfranchised.”