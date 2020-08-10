The 2020 Census is still taking place and Fitchburg is taking part in high numbers.
That is evidenced in how 74.3%% of Fitchburg people have responded to the 2020 Census as of Monday, Aug. 10, according to the United States Census Bureau. Efforts to collect the remaining answers are expected to start Aug. 11.
The Fitchburg statistic is comparable to a response rate of 80.3% in Stoughton, 72.8% in Madison, 80.2%% in Middleton, 83.2% in Verona and 84.5% in Oregon. Dane County had an overall rate of 75.6%, as compared to the statewide rate of 69.8%.
The census is collected every 10 years with the goal of counting everyone who lives in the U.S. The information collected by the census is used to redraw legislative districts based on population and determine the number of seats each state holds in the House of Representatives.
It informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually and influences programs including highway planning, grants for buses, Head Start programs and planning and funding for Medicaid, according to the bureau’s website.
Census takers are hired from local communities and are expected to wear masks while collecting, the website states.
Anyone who has not responded yet can visit my2020census.gov to complete forms online, call (844) 330-2020 or complete and return forms sent through the mail.