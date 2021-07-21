A 6 year old girl riding her bike on High Ridge Trail was taken to the hospital with injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the night of Sunday, July 18
According to a City of Fitchburg News release, officers responded just after 8 p.m. to High Ridge Trail for a report of someone hit by a vehicle.
Arriving officers learned a 6 year old girl was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail. She was able to walk home and was transported to the hospital by Fitchrona EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Based on statements obtained by officers, police believe the incident occurred between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. between Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road, with the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on High Ridge Trail, according to the news release.
The suspect vehicle is described as a gray, four door sedan, with older front end damage, driven by a Hispanic male in his 20s. The vehicle was last seen headed east on High Ridge Trail toward Fish Hatchery Road after the driver yelled at the girl to stay out of the road.
People with any information regarding this incident can contact the Fitchburg Police Department, or they can also remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.