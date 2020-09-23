Nearly half of Fitchburg’s registered voters have already requested an absentee ballot through the mail.
City clerk Tracy Oldenburg provided an election update during the Common Council’s Tuesday, Sept. 22 meeting, stating 8,448 people out of the city’s 17,640 registered voters have put in requests to receive their absentee ballots by mail, as of Sunday, Sept. 20.
That doesn’t include the requests that Oldenburg said she anticipates getting over the next 39 days until the election, which is around 75 a day. There is also 10 days of in-person absentee voting that brings in around 200 voters a day.
If her predictions hold true, it would add nearly 5,000 ballots to the request count as of Sept. 20, bringing the number of absentee ballots to around 13,500.
That would leave around a quarter of the remaining registered electorate to come to the polls in person on Nov. 3.
Under Oldenburg’s prediction, the number of absentees would be around the same number of people who voted in the state gubernatorial election in 2018, with 13,588 people voting, or just over 81%. It would also bring the number of absentee ballots in 2020 close to the number of overall votes cast by city residents in the Nov. 8, 2016 presidential election, where 14,011 people, or 75% of the electorate.
The number of absentee ballots already requested for 2020 outpaces either of those November elections – 6,618 absentee ballots were either mailed out or completed early in 2016, and 4,546 in 2018.
Districts 2 and 4 both had the highest percentage of absentee ballot requests as of Sept. 20 for the 2020 election – respectively, 2,663 and 2,576 ballots. That equals 54% turnout for District 2, and 49% for District 4.
District 3 was solidly in the middle, with 1,985 voters, and District 1 had 1,224 requests out of its nearly 3,000 voters, or 41%. Those numbers follow the turnout trend in the city for the April 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as the November 2016 and 2018 elections – Districts 2 and 4 tend to lead with the highest percentages of voter turnout, while District 1 often lags behind the highest turnout by at around 10 percentage points, if not a larger margin.