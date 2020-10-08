With six City of Fitchburg alders approving the proposed Meijer development at two previous Common Council meetings, it seems likely that another large supermarket will grace the junction of McKee and Fitchrona Roads.
In an area currently saturated with large stores that lack involvement in the community, it remains to be seen if Meijer will purposefully engage with the surrounding Jamestown neighborhood or follow its predecessors in merely attracting “drive-by” traffic.
Oftentimes, big box stores include community engagement in their list of goals but fail to go beyond providing charity and philanthropic gestures. This is not to say that charity is bad, not at all. But charity should not be a substitute for truly understanding how to best serve the community in which a store is housed.
Let us not forget that this site was included in the Anton Drive Redevelopment Plan adopted by the council in 2017, a plan that includes community revitalization and improving the lives of low to middle income residents in its list of goals.
How will the city and Meijer ensure that these goals are met? Engaging with local organizations aiming to transform the lives of under-represented people would be a good start.
For example, by engaging with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Meijer would support employing bilingual, culturally competent adults in Dane County. By partnering with Operation Fresh Start, Meijer could help provide disconnected Dane County youth a path towards self-sufficiency.
By supplying Little John’s Restaurant with food that would otherwise be thrown away, Meijer could support an organization dedicated to employing veterans and transforming perishables into affordable, quality meals.
As a Jamestown neighborhood resident, I believe that intentional, purpose-driven collaboration between Meijer representatives, city officials, and community members can lead to a better involvement of Meijer in the community.
Let’s be sure we hold them accountable. Call on your alder and email council (council&mayor@fitchburgwi.gov) today!
Katie Tredinnick
Fitchburg