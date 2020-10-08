One of the many reasons my husband and I moved to the Madison area 16 years ago was because of the quality of the Madison School District. We wanted to send our kids to public schools. We live in a Fitchburg area that covers the Madison School District.
Both of my kids graduated from Leopold, Cherokee and West High Schools. They had a great time and they got an excellent education and currently they are attending college. The West High School building is almost 90 years old, and it is in a very bad shape, as well as the rest of the other high schools’ buildings.
Earlier this summer, the Madison Board of Education voted to put two referenda questions on the November ballot. The first authorizes increased spending limits for the district. The second approves major renovations to the district’s four high schools, while also building a new elementary school on the south side of Madison. Both referendum proposals are critical for working families in the Madison school area and deserve our support.
Over the past year, MMSD and the Board of Education have been both thoughtful and deliberative in collecting feedback and input from the community to decide whether to move forward with these efforts. They have listened, and changed course when needed, to make sure that these referenda are aligned with the needs of the community.
The facilities referendum will invest $317 million dollars into renovating Madison’s four main high schools. The projects will focus on creating 21st learning environments for our students, invest in renewable energy and make sure that our kids are thriving in safe and suitable environments.
The operating referendum, a $33M package, will allow the district to recruit and retain the best educators and staff in the state, while also spending critical resources on equity programs to address historic inequities that exist in our schools and community. We know that now more than ever, MMSD must be focused on ensuring the best education for all our students.
I believe that these referenda will ensure a bright and successful future for our students and communities, including, of course, our Fitchburg’s children.
Of course, I recognize that asking people to choose to increase their taxes is never easy. Doing so during an economic and public health crisis is even harder. Yet, I believe that these two measures together represent an investment in the future of Madison’s public schools and our Fitchburg community that cannot be delayed.
Madison and Fitchburg have a proud tradition of strong support for our public schools and now, more than ever, our students, staff and schools need us to be there for them during this unprecedented time. Please vote “Yes” to the referenda.
Julia Arata-Fratta
Fitchburg