When considering a candidate to vote for in the Fitchburg city council election I look for a person with common sense, integrity, a collaborative attitude and experience in getting work done. I believe I have found such a candidate in Steven Heller.
Mr. Heller believes in a common sense approach to budgets and spending while still providing quality services to our citizens. When budgeting, leaders have to choose their priorities and make tough choices. Heller appreciates my concerns regarding budget issues the city faces in terms of keeping a strong bond rating and at the same time Heller understands that the business tax base needs to be expanded in order to keep homeowner property taxes from becoming burdensome.
Heller’s successful experience serving on several boards of directors has earned him praise for his ability to understand both sides of a position while still advocating for his stand.
As a certified project manager for 10+ years, Heller has the experience in managing over a dozen multi-million dollar projects, and knows how to get them done on time and under budget. We need an alder who will do their homework, will understand the complexities of budgets and will represent District 2’s constituents’ needs.
I urge you to check out Steven Heller’s Facebook page for additional information and then vote for him in the upcoming election in April. I don’t believe you will be disappointed.
Tobey Marsceill
Fitchburg