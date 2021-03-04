As a third generation Oregon Panther and a long time educator in a neighboring district, I am writing to express my support for Troy Pankratz in the upcoming Oregon School Board election.
Troy has demonstrated his dedication to our community by serving on our board for three years. During that time, he played a key role in our work with equity, innovation, supporting mental health needs and bringing Forest Edge to fruition.
This past year’s pandemic brought a multitude of complex challenges to our district and to our board. Troy’s thoughtful listening, his ability to collaborate and his optimism were assets as he and our board guided us through this uncertain time.
After devoting countless hours this school year, Troy is ready and willing to serve as a board member again. Troy is not a “one issue” candidate. He brings big picture thinking to the table.
His wisdom, experience and professionalism have and will continue to serve our district well. He truly cares about our students and our staff and will work tirelessly to help our district be the best it can be.
On April 6, please join me in casting a vote for Troy Pankratz.
Lisa Sheil
Fitchburg