I am writing to express my support for Troy Pankratz for Oregon School District Board of Education. I had the opportunity to serve as a Board member alongside Troy for three years and can attest to his commitment to the OSD and the students it serves.
Troy is a thoughtful, bright and hard-working member of the board. He has served in numerous leadership roles and always has what's best for all students at the center of his decision making.
He has children who are students in the district and has been a long time, highly involved member of the OSD community and is dedicated to a model of continuous improvement for the Oregon Schools. He understands the importance of the wide range of issues that are at the forefront of a board member's duties, including fiscal responsibility and prudent stewardship of district resources, the "whole child" approach to teaching and learning, equity and student-centered learning, keeping the district a place that attracts and retains the very best educators, and the importance of strategic planning for the future.
Troy has served on the Board of Education with distinction these last three years and is well deserving of another term.
Please join me in voting for Troy Pankratz on April 6, 2021 for the Oregon School District Board of Education.
Courtney Odorico
Fitchburg