Like so many other families in the Oregon School District, one of the main reasons we chose to live here is that we can count on our school system to help us raise well rounded, driven kids who will be prepared to thrive in a world that needs more empathy, love, and wonder. We grew up in Oregon and after living elsewhere it became obvious that this is the best community in which to raise our three young children.
We need school district leaders who bring unity, value all kids, support teachers, administrators, and the professional expertise they bring. We value leaders who are open to learning and have well informed and comprehensive positions on a range of issues that help our school district continue forward.
The role of a school board member is tough and often thankless. We have not agreed with every decision, but we believe that our school board works through challenges in good faith. For the board to be successful, members must value everyone in the community and have the experience to see the needs which inform their decisions, not just from their own finite knowledge, but from expert opinion and external information.
There is a primary on Feb. 16 for an Oregon School Board seat. We respectfully ask each of you to pay close attention to this Oregon School Board election and please join us in voting for Mary Lokuta.
While others are choosing anger, division, and even personal attacks to devalue women currently in OSD leadership positions, Mary is having productive discussions around issues central to education and our community. She supports the current work being done to foster equity and inclusion for all of Oregon’s students and staff, and she is providing concrete examples and positive ideas to keep OSD a successful district.
To ensure our positive direction, we urge you to vote for Mary. She’s lived in our community more than 20 years, has spent countless hours volunteering in our schools, has proven management experience and the skills necessary to serve as an effective school board member.
She will work hard to provide support and resources for our teachers and our students. She is the one you want at the table when there's an issue that requires empathy, thoughtfulness, and thorough planning.
Join us in voting for Mary Lokuta for Oregon School Board on Feb. 16. Thank you.
Hans Johnson
Fitchburg