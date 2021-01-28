Mary Lokuta has earned my vote for Oregon School Board in this important election, and here is why I think she should have earned yours, too.
She is committed to doing the work of a school board member. In the last month alone, Mary has met with more than 70 district parents, community leaders, school district staff, and all of the current school board members. This illustrates what I already know about Mary.
She takes the time to listen and learn, knowing she alone doesn’t have all the answers. She is focused on bringing stakeholders together rather than fueling division. She understands the importance of making sure both our students and our teachers have the resources and support they need to do their best.
Mary believes in the power of education and is clear about the important role the school board plays in helping all students succeed by removing barriers to learning, driving policy and practice that make our schools safe and inclusive environments, and providing a voice for all of our students as we develop plans for the future.
For Mary, running for school board is a decision made after careful consideration. It is a next step in giving back to a district she acknowledges has given her family so much. Having a daughter currently in high school and a son who is a recent graduate, Mary’s involvement in the OSD includes PTO leadership roles, serving on a strategic planning committee, and many years volunteering in the classroom.
On top of all of this, her professional background, skills and expertise will serve our district well. In her job as director of regulatory affairs, Mary directs large-scale projects which require critical thinking, creative problem solving, collaborating across teams of people, decision making, and delivering results.
As a parent of two young children in the OSD, I am so glad to have someone of Mary’s caliber and character running for school board. She will be a strong voice in serving the best interests of all of our students and families.
Let’s send a strong message in this primary that she is who we need to help lead our district into the future. Please join me in voting for Mary Lokuta on Feb. 16. Thank you!
Amanda Payne
Oregon