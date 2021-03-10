I am writing in support of Dorothy Krause for Fitchburg 1 Alder, and Julia Arata-Fratta for Fitchburg District 2 Alder.
Our family moved to Fitchburg, District 1, in 2019 with the completion of our home with Habitat for Humanity. Dorothy not only took the time to introduce herself and welcome us to the neighborhood, she also made sure that we knew how to get a hold of her and voice our opinions on city issues.
As many know, District 1 of our city includes areas that still feel the impacts of redlining and segregation, and that have historically been underserved. Dorothy has a history of speaking on issues of equity and access, such as advocating for an accessible polling place for residents of our district.
Even if we don’t always see eye to eye on each of the issues our city faces, Dorothy does work to build understanding and to listen to those she represents in our district.
Julia has been a progressive voice on the city council and a much-needed representation of both the District 2 community and our city. Julia has been an involved and influential member of our board, serving on the Healthy Neighborhoods grant, bike, and finance committees, the community and economic development authority, and the plan commission in addition to her myriad acts of service.
She demonstrates an unique knowledge and understanding of our budget process as well as a commitment to bettering our city by being vigilant and engaged in city issues. We need more alders like her, willing to engage in the community and amplify the voices of people who have been under-represented in our city for far too long.
I encourage everyone to join in support of both of these candidates for Fitchburg City Council.
Kierstin Huelsemann
Fitchburg