When thinking of a candidate to represent the youth and families in our School District, it is hard to think of someone more ideal than Yanna Williams.
Here are just a few of the qualities that she has that prepare her for the role. Yanna:
Is a graduate of Tuskegee, an historically Black university with a Bachelor's in Animal Science and she earned her Master's in Dairy Science from UW-Madison.
Has taught young people as a professor in Dairy Science and agriculture through the 4-H Program at the UW Extension.
Created a wildly successful HBCU Fair that has ran four years prior to the pandemic to expose high school students to colleges and universities throughout the country
Developed Dear Diary, an afterschool program for Black teen girls to build a social emotional skills, identity development, and academic and career skills. Dear Diary operates right in our District in partnership with Redeemer City Church.
Further, in running her own program, is in charge of a small staff, writes grants, approves budgets, and builds partnerships with school districts, businesses, nonprofits, cities, counties, state and federal agencies.
Works with justice involved youth in her role with MMSD's Office of Youth Re-engagement. Knows how to reach our hardest to reach young people.
Is a mentor to her own younger brother and extended family members.
Filled Debbie Biddle's vacant seat on the board and has jumped right in without hesitation. She sits on every board committee, took part in hiring the new superintendent, pushed administration to more actively increase engagement and success for students of color, including more fair, equitable pool fees.
Truly understands equity: as a practitioner, a policy maker, and a Black woman. Equally important, she is action oriented, strategic, and she cares.
The list goes on. This is an easy choice to make. I encourage you to give her your vote this April!
Mariam Maldonado
Fitchburg