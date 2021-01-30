I have known Dave Herbst and his family for many years. We have good conversations, along with seeing him and the family nearly daily, as they walk by our house to Jamestown/Huegel Park with their dogs, or Dave rides around the neighborhood on his bike.
Dave is first and foremost a good neighbor, who has a solid pulse on what is happening in the district. He is friendly, outgoing and willing to lend a hand to assist a neighbor.
He has business experience in addition to his knowledge of working with the City of Fitchburg Public Works infrastructure. He is willing to listen to all neighbors' concerns and will be a vigorous advocate for all residents.
Let's bring a fresh advocate for our district to the Fitchburg City Council in voting for Dave Herbst, District 1 Seat 1 on April 6.
Lori Bindl Zahorik
Fitchburg