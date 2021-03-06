I recently became acquainted with Dave Herbst during my involvement in several important Fitchburg projects — the reconstruction of Lacy and Syene Roads. As chair of the board of public works, Dave does a great job of assuring all stakeholder feedback on a project is considered before decisions are made.
As a city alder, I’m sure he will continue to consider all stakeholder interests before voting on matters on the city council’s agenda. His expertise as a professional engineer will definitely be an asset to the council, along with his longstanding commitment to public service in Fitchburg.
Please vote for Dave as District 1 alder. He’s the best candidate.
Jay Hochmuth
Madison