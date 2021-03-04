I strongly endorse Dave Herbst for District 1 Seat 1 alder. We have both lived in Jamestown most of our adult lives and raised our families in this district.
In the past, we have both served in the youth ministry at St Maria Goretti Parish. Dave offers common sense solutions to the issues facing our district.
We need common sense as a city as we wrestle with a host of issues that press our tax levels while taking care of our basic needs. He will respect and represent all residents in our district without divisiveness.
Dave’s interest in serving is to keep our district a safe, affordable, and attractive place to live for all our residents.
Jeffrey Rohlinger
Fitchburg