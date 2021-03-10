We are writing to encourage our neighbors in District 2 to vote for Steven Heller for Fitchburg City Council. We’ve known Steven and his husband Ryan since they moved to our neighborhood almost six years ago.
We’re not only friends and neighbors, but we align in our priorities for the city. We support Steven because he has a common sense approach to spending and budgets – you can’t spend what you don’t have!
As fellow small-town-raised Wisconsinites, we know the value of a dollar and hard day’s work. We find it ridiculous that we have council members who want to introduce every pet project they can think of – things like drones to the tune of $20,000(!) or a multi-million-dollar Astroturf soccer field.
In addition, several alders have proposed increasing the pay for the Mayor and Alders, while at the same time, spending up to the levy, introducing various pet projects, and cutting core city services such as the new police station, park maintenance, and beyond.
Fitchburg is ready for a leader that budgets in a responsible manner, like the rest of us home-owning taxpayers. We cannot and should not be funding projects without knowing their total end cost, nor should we prioritize “nice to have’s” over core city functions like police, parks, and roads.
We hope you’ll find the same small town, common sense approach that Steven brings as a refreshing change and one that Fitchburg desperately needs.
Sincerely,
Ralph and Susie Draeger
Fitchburg