We are writing to urge folks to consider a vote for David Herbst for alder, District 1.
We are long-time neighbors of Dave. We often chat about the neighborhood, the city and public affairs. Funny thing, though, politics almost never comes up.
Our talks are always about getting things done, making the neighborhood safer, the city more inclusive, and opening up City Hall for folks who feel marginalized and ignored.
"How are things on Monticello (Way)," Dave has often asked.
“Well, the young mothers are not too happy about the occasional speeding cars,” I have often said in reply.
Point is, Dave as a neighbor and friend will not be much different from Dave as an alder, should voters elect him to office in April.
We urge folks to consider making Dave as our next alder, for an engaged and caring C\council representative and one heck of a nice guy.
Jackie Captain and Michael Leon
Fitchburg