I am writing in support of Julia Arata-Fratta for Fitchburg District 2 Alder. Julia has been a progressive voice on the city council and a much-needed representation of both the District 2 community and our city.
Her leadership spans many areas including: building equity by developing the Healthy Neighborhoods grant; creating and hosting a Spanish language program with FACTV and LaMovida; fundraising public and private monies for an inclusive playground accessible to children of all abilities; and working with the city to implement The Hub, a community center in the Leopold Neighborhood.
Julia has been an involved and influential member of our board, serving on the Healthy Neighborhoods grant, bike, and finance committees, the community and economic development authority, and the plan commission in addition to her myriad acts of service.
She demonstrates an unique knowledge and understanding of our budget process as well as a commitment to bettering our city by being vigilant and engaged in city issues. We need more alders like her, willing to engage in the community and amplify the voices of people who have been under-represented in our city for far too long.
I encourage everyone to join in support of Julia's campaign for reelection to the Fitchburg City Council.
Kierstin Huelsemann
Fitchburg