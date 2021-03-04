Julia Arata-Fratta is, by far, the most experienced and qualified person to represent and serve the values and ethos of our neighbors in District 2.
As a long-time member of the Fitchburg business community with an MBA in business administration, service on multiple committees, as City Council President and, possibly of most importance, a proud and successful mother of two Fitchburg-raised sons, Julia has done it all.
Julia will leverage her experience, network, and city leadership to promote and maintain those things that we all care deeply about -- a safe environment, a vibrant and equitable city, and a beautiful ecosystem of sustainable city facilities, parks, playgrounds, and bike paths -- all the while maintaining a lean, fiscally appropriate budget that allows our property values to continue to rise while keeping our mill rate in check and, actually, decreasing.
As proud residents of Fitchburg District 2, we could not be more pleased and honored to support Julia Arata-Fratta as the experienced, get-it-done candidate for alder for District 2. Please join us in our support to re-elect Julia Arata-Fratta on April 6.
James Tinjum and Glorily Lopez
Fitchburg