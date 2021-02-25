I'm writing to ask that voters in District 2 join me in support of the candidacy of and in voting for Julia Arata-Fratta for re-election as Alder on the Fitchburg City Council.
Ms Arata-Fratta is by far the best qualified candidate in this election.
By virtue of her service on multiple Council committees as well as her education and employment in business and finance she has the kind of deep and detailed knowledge of city government needed to make the hard decisions required of her position. That her colleagues on the Council chose her as President is testimony to the high esteem in which she is held.
Her competence will be of particular value in managing the upcoming acquisition of a portion of the Town of Madison as well as in continuing to optimize business development and in maintaining efficient city government.
Her personal qualities are outstanding, including the highest levels of commitment, diligence, responsibility and responsiveness.
The City of Fitchburg could do no better than to re-elect her to this position for which she is so eminently qualified.
Gene Musser
Fitchburg