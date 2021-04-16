At last night’s city council meeting, there was a resolution to transfer funds to support a community engagement study that was already approved in the 2020 budget for a new teen center. The alders who voted no on this resolution, causing it to fail, did the entire city of Fitchburg and the surrounding areas a huge disservice.
Alder Clauder continually accused those in favor of playing a “shell game” and claimed that the “money wasn’t there,” which was untrue. The only shell game here was Clauder’s efforts to ignore the discussions the council had last fall during the budget process to serve his own agenda.
Other alders weren’t as explicit about their reasons for voting no. Certain alders and residents complain about issues in neighborhoods, but make absolutely no authentic effort to improve things.
Alders have clearly forgotten about the aims of the Healthy Neighborhood Initiative, which is described on the city’s own website. Taxpayers already agreed, through council's approval of the 2020 budget, that this is the direction Fitchburg should take, and alders who voted no stood in the way of that.
The amount in question was a miniscule investment that would have paid off at least tenfold in future benefit to the city and surrounding areas. Let's not forget the people who would be engaged in this study are, in fact, taxpayers as well.
Should they not be able to access their own tax dollars?
Contrary to Alder Clauder's musings, there are mountains of research that support this engagement process as well as the resulting value for the city. Clauder further indicated that nonprofits, churches, and retired police officers can deal with existing youth issues without spending more money.
On the contrary, if this were the case, it would already be done. Nonprofits in the area are already underfunded and understaffed. This engagement process will not only help build a great center, but will inform the city and surrounding areas about other issues that need to be addressed.
These are things the city can get ahead of instead of waiting for problems to develop or amplify. This vote has simply kicked the can down the road by playing this “shell game” with the council discussion, which will cost the taxpayers much more in the future, financially and otherwise.
Thank you to alders Arata-Fratta, Maldonado, Gerhardt, Krause, and Udell for standing strong for Fitchburg tonight and always.
Karen Reece
Madison