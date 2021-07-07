I’m writing today to encourage everyone, not just the Common Council, to support the Fitchburg Teen Center.
I’m a mother and live in the Jamestown neighborhood. I have spent over a decade serving as a mentor of teens and I see the need for this center to live in our community. The Teen Center would provide an inclusive and welcoming space for the 600 teens who live in the area.
There is a need and desire for this structured community space to exist. We need to invest in our youth as a whole, and a teen center would do just that. There is momentum on this project and it should not wait another 10 years to come to fruition.
The Fitchburg Teen Center needs the support of neighbors as well as the Common Council. Our children are our future and we have the opportunity to support and lift every child and teen that lives in Fitchburg.
I hope you will all join me in supporting the Fitchburg Teen Center, this can’t wait any longer.
Kate Prehn
Fitchburg