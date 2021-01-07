To my fellow citizens of Fitchburg, I hope you were able to take a few moments during this busy holiday season to appreciate this community that we all call home.
From the Fitchburg Holiday Light Tour that the city put on, to Facebook posts from citizens offering extra Christmas trees for families in need -- I was reminded of why my family and I continue to proudly call Fitchburg and this community of amazing people “home.”
During this past year's unprecedented difficulties, this was a community that did what they could for each other, as well as a city that put on nice events to bring people from around the area to see what Fitchburg has to offer.
Thank you, and I urge us all to keep it up as we welcome a new year.
Steven Heller
Fitchburg