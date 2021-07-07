Having been involved in being a property manager and a landlord in the Leopold school area since about 1968 I would like to support the concept of a youth center in the Jamestown neighborhood. I have been involved in the Leopold Many Nations Neighborhood Association for the last several years.
Several of my grandchildren attended Leopold School. Children need places to congregate where great leadership can have input into their lives in their spare time. Madisonian since 1961.
Erv Bendorf
Madison