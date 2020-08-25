My husband and I are grandparents of four children who all live in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Our oldest granddaughter is a 2019 graduate of Madison West High School. Our grandson is now a West High junior.
And, in September 2021 and September 2022, our youngest two grandchildren will begin their freshman years at Madison West High.
Madison West is a great school, with a diverse curriculum and wonderful teaching and support staff. It creates opportunities for children, whatever their gifts, talents, backgrounds and dreams. But, the West High building, like the other high schools in the district, has definitely seen better days.
The Nov. 3 ballot includes two referendum questions: One for the operating budget for MMSD schools and one for much-needed building renovations.
The renovations to four Madison high schools will include energy-saving design through thermally efficient windows and window shades and LED lighting. Plans also include installation of substantial PV (photovoltaic) solar arrays on each high school.
Those investments along with new and efficient mechanical systems will align with the school board’s Renewable Energy Resolution and will decrease the school district’s energy bills.
Our grandchildren and all children everywhere will be disproportionately affected by the rapidly growing consequences of climate change. That’s why our schools represent ground zero of environmental action. The building renovation referendum question on the ballot is a step in the direction of a lower carbon footprint in the school district.
It’s the job of our children to study hard and prepare for their futures as productive people and citizens. It’s our job to make sure those children have state of the art schools in which to study and learn as they take their steps toward a better future.
For our children, I urge you to join me in voting Yes on the MMSD referendum questions Nov. 3.
Judith Stadler
City of Fitchburg