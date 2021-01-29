I recently had a chance to get to know Nick DiMiceli, a candidate for Alder. Nick is running to continue the professional and fiscally responsible leadership shown by Alder Sarah Schroeder in District 3. These are characteristics that currently come up short in some of Fitchburg's other City Council members.
Recently, several members of the council proposed delaying a series of core city services to fund a teen center with no plan to pay for its operating costs, no private money committed and then commissioned a study to figure out how to pay for the center after construction. That puts the cart before the horse.
They did this while many in our community are dealing with skyrocketing property taxes during a pandemic, which has put many of our fellow residents in a financial bind. Certainly, the idea of a teen center has merit, but planning and operational costs should be considered before Fitchburg commits to massive spending.
Some of the Alders who supported this type of budgeting, are claiming that they are "fiscally responsible" and "trying to keep taxes low." The fact is, nothing could be further from the truth. We need to support candidates like Nick who are committed to prioritizing and getting our fiscal house in order.
If the city continues to delay core services, major cuts may have to take place if the city faces a recession and revenues decline. Nick will listen to residents and put their interests first. In contrast, several of the current Alders on the Common Council spend their time listening to Madison activists and special interests rather than to the citizens of Fitchburg, who get stuck paying for their reckless fiscal decisions.
Nick knows that Fitchburg must have balanced development with more home ownership opportunities. Voters can count on Nick to listen, make their issues his issues, prioritize and put Fitchburg residents first.
Nick has committed his life to public service. He earned a Purple Heart while serving in the Army after nearly being killed by a roadside bomb. Nick lives with his partner and two children in the Swan Creek neighborhood, has two master's degrees and is well qualified to serve.
Please support Nick DiMiceli on Feb. 16 in the primary election and again on April 6 in the general election.
Rita Burke Henricks
Fitchburg