I’d like to invite voters to join me in voting for Dr. Mary Lokuta and Troy Pankratz for the OSD School Board on April 6. As a parent of three children in the district and an educator, these two candidates will best serve all families in the district and uphold the values we believe in.
Mary has a PhD in Medical Pathology. She is a scientist who understands how to evaluate information and data critically. Her professional career requires that she work with diverse team members to develop strategic approaches, even when the issues are very complex.
As a result, Mary has developed the ability to take complex information, analyze it, work with others, and develop approaches that work. These skills will make her an invaluable member of the OSD Board.
Beyond her professional experience, Mary has also shown her commitment to our schools through her volunteering and sharing her enthusiasm for science. One of Mary's volunteer activities was to teach Caesar's English to groups of students at RCI, and my daughter had the opportunity to benefit from Mary’s work with her.
My children all benefited from her countless hours spent organizing both the PTO science fair and art fair.
As a school board member, Troy Pankratz has demonstrated a strong commitment to all students in the district in serving our community. With Troy’s focus on equity, anti-racism, personalized learning opportunities, sustainable growth and eco-friendly schools, Troy shows his dedication to continuing to improve the learning for all students.
His thoughtful consideration of data has led to his making decisions in the best interest of students and staff in OSD.
We are very fortunate to have two high-quality candidates who will contribute to the future of our students, educators, schools, and community, and I hope you'll join me in voting for Mary Lokuta for Seat 1 and Troy Pankratz for Seat 3 on April 6.
Kelly Sullivan
Oregon