As a retired administrator in the Oregon School District, I still have a strong interest in our schools being successful. I am pleased to extend my support to Mary Lokuta in the upcoming election as she clearly has the skills to continue to ensure that our schools are excellent.
Mary has the personal traits, skills, commitment, energy, character, positive attitude and empathy to be an excellent school board member. In addition she is thoughtful, a thorough planner, and a critical thinker.
Mary has lived in our school district for 24 years, has volunteered in our schools extensively, and understands how successful schools function and the role school board members play in providing leadership for the district. Effective school board members focus on student achievement, allocate resources based on needs, use data, engage the community, and work as a team.
Mary meets all of those criteria to a high degree. In addition she is a team player who will be engaged in all issues and will collaborate with all stakeholders rather than fostering division.
Mary is a person who understands and respects diversity and understands that empathy is an important part of decision-making. She will advocate for the diverse needs of Oregon students and will work for the success of all. Our school district has a reputation for caring and respecting all students. Mary is a caring person who will support this practice.
As a team player, Mary will support students, parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators in a respectful and beneficial way. She understands that success comes from all elements of the schools working collaboratively.
I encourage you to vote for Mary on April 6. Please also vote for Troy Pankratz, an incumbent who has a proven record as a school board member.
Steve Staton
Oregon