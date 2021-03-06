The Herbsts were one of the first families we met after moving to Jamestown. Our children have grown up and shared many fun family activities together.
In 2014, we each hosted foreign exchange students from Germany who were twin brothers. Dave was a coach for Verona Youth baseball and basketball. I appreciated his efforts to offer all the rewards of being part of a team.
He taught the athletes about hard work, perseverance, and respect. He supported students with diverse needs, some who needed assistance with transportation or equipment. He met the students where they were and helped them to grow into the best version of themselves.
For over 25 years, he has volunteered his time on the board of public works and for nonprofit groups in our community. Dave is concerned about our city and offers sensible solutions to our problems.
He is independent and has always had the residents’ best interest in mind. I support Dave as our District 1 Alder.
Amy Almond
Fitchburg