I am writing in support of Dorothy Krause, the incumbent Fitchburg alderperson. Dorothy has been an important voice for all our citizens, especially those who need a champion to bring issues of equity and fairness into the discussions and decisions made in the Fitchburg Council.
When my neighbors and I were startled by an incident involving gunshots on our street last summer, Dorothy came by to hear our experiences and concerns.
She has always been easy to contact about any issues we are involved in and lets us know what's coming up in case we want to weigh in.
A vote for Dorothy Krause is a vote for a tireless advocate for our community. Let's make sure that she can continue to serve us well.
Melanie Sax
Fitchburg