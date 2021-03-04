I’m District 2 Alder Gabriella Gerhardt. I endorse Alder Julia Arata-Fratta for re-election and encourage you to vote for Julia on April 6.
If you envision a progressive future for Fitchburg, Julia is your candidate. She has and will continue to work to make Fitchburg a more equitable, inclusive and vibrant city.
Here is what I have seen as Julia’s colleague on council. She has been an incredible mentor to me as I embarked on my first year as an alder. Her advice and guidance helped me navigate the complex capital improvement plan and budget processes.
She always brings forward amendments to improve those plans. She is tireless in working to understand the issues facing Fitchburg. She has read every neighborhood plan and planning document and has taken part in crafting many of them.
During meetings, she always asks discerning questions to aid in public understanding of the issues. She rapidly responds to constituent concerns and questions.
As president of the council, Julia plans the monthly Committee of the Whole meetings where the council digs deep into issues. In the past 10 months, we have discussed stormwater management, Town of Madison annexation, municipal budgeting, road construction, affordable housing, policing, and more.
These learning opportunities are invaluable, and we are better prepared to make tough decisions because of her leadership.
Julia makes things happen. One example: an inclusive playground is coming to McKee Farms Park in 2021; this will be a place where children of all abilities and developmental stages can play in the same space.
There is no property tax impact, as the project is funded half through donations and half through park improvement fees. She worked with disability advocates to conceive, plan, and fundraise for the project. It would not be happening without her.
She is also an inspiring figure in our community. Her story of emigrating from Argentina to the United States and building a life here with her family is truly the American dream.
Having a native Spanish speaker on the council is an asset, especially in a city that has a large Hispanic population like ours. She hosts a Spanish language news program, Descubriendo Contigo, on Fitchburg’s television channel.
Alder Arata-Fratta is an extraordinary public servant. I enthusiastically endorse her. Vote Julia Arata-Fratta on April 6 for District 2 Alder.
Gabriella Gerhardt
Fitchburg