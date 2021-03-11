I am writing this letter in support of Julia Arata-Fratta. As a business owner and Fitchburg resident I continue to be impressed with Ms. Arata-Fratta’s commitment to both the people and the businesses of Fitchburg.
I have had the pleasure of working with Ms. Arata-Fratta on Fitchburg’s Inclusive Playground. During my conversations with Julia, it was evident that Julia is a forward thinker and is able to gauge a project from multiple angles. She is highly regarded by her peers and residents alike.
Julia was able to move this project forward by working with local residents, local businesses, city officials and builders. This dedication and hard work resulted in a project that I am confident will bring great value to our city and fill a hole that has existed for far too long.
Ms. Arata-Fratta’s dedication, strong communication and willingness to act, not just acknowledge, has been a large reason why I choose to open my additional businesses in Fitchburg. I know that with leaders like Julia at the helm, this town is heading in the right direction, together.
I encourage the residents of Fitchburg to vote on April 6
Amanda Hoechst
Fitchburg