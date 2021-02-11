Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.